Hull City 1 Wigan 1: Grant McCann frustrated after penalty shootout defeat

Manchester United loan signing Di’Shon Bernard missed the key spot-kick for the hosts as they lost 8-7 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

McCann said: “The first half was very poor. We were nowhere near where we can be and should be - there was a lack of energy and a lack of aggression.

“There was also not enough sprinting and not enough zip about us.

Hull City's Di'Shon Bernard misses his penalty kick. Pictures: PA

“In the second half we improved. We conceded early, but the response from the young group was great.

“After that, I thought the game just petered out.

“We’ve been on the winning end of those penalties last season, but unfortunately for us we’ve lost this time.

“But the players know that’s not the standards we set here. That’s not the way we go about things here.”

Hull City players during the penalty shoot out.

Stephen Humphrys gave Wigan a 50th-minute lead but Keane Lewis-Potter equalised five minutes later.

The Latics prevailed on penalties as Bernard’s miss allowed Jordan Cousins to score the winning spot-kick.

Leam Richardson’s men were the better side for long periods and should have scored after 28 minutes when Will Keane headed wide Jordan Jones’s free-kick from an inviting central position.

The visitors deservedly went in front five minutes after the restart after Stephen Humphrys tidily followed up his initial header, which had been parried by goalkeeper Nathan Baxter.

Hull were jolted into action and equalised five minutes later through Keane Lewis-Potter’s first-time finish with his right foot.

The hosts enjoyed more possession thereafter, but they lacked enterprise and could not kick on in normal time.

And though chances were at a premium, former Hull forward Keane again wasted a simple chance when he headed another fine Jones cross on to the base of the left post.

With neither side able to break through – and with the shootout poised at 7-7 – Cousins had the final word from the spot.

Hull: Baxter, Emmanuel, Bernard, Greaves (Andy Smith 61), Fleming, Cannon,Matthew Smith, Moncur (Wood 74), Scott, Eaves, Lewis-Potter (Jarvis 61). Unused substitutes: Cartwright, Nixon, Hinds, Green.

Wigan: Jamie Jones, Power (Lloyd 69), Naylor, Watts (Carragher 74), Robinson, Smith, Cousins, Aasgaard, Keane, Jordan Jones, Humphrys (Massey 69). Unused substitutes: Whatmough, Wyke, Amos, Lang.