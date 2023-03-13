Latest news on the contract front regarding Hull City after their draw away at Coventry City over the weekend

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior is currently appraising his players as he looks at who to keep for next season. The Tigers have a number of players who are out of contract this summer such as Lewie Coyle, Callum Elder, Alfie Jones and Greg Docherty.

They drew 1-1 away at Coventry City over the weekend with Oscar Estupinan on the scoresheet. That result leaves the East Yorkshire outfit 15th in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being in and around the promotion picture is the target for Hull in the next campaign and Rosenior has said he wants his players to have a ‘right go’ at it next term. This campaign has proved to be a tough one, partly due to injuries, and he plans to sign more robust players in the next transfer window.

He has said, as per BBC Radio Humberside: “You always have to look at players’ injury records. You have to do due diligence. We’ll do that, for sure. I’m delighted to have Adama Traore back, he’s an outstanding footballer. He’s showed it in training but I need to give him the right load, the right amount of minutes to help get him back up to speed.”

Rosenior added: “My job now is to think about the long-term future of the club. I’ve said to the players I’m appraising them because I want to have a right go at it next season if we’re not in and around the play-offs (by the end of) this season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad