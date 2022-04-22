Hull City have secured their place in next season’s Championship after moving 13 points clear of the relegation zone over the last week.

The Tigers may well have suffered a Bank Holiday Monday defeat against Millwall but recent wins against Middlesbrough and Cardiff City ensured they preserved their second-tier status for another season.

All of the focus will now turn towards Shota Averladze’s efforts to improve his squad in preparation for his first full season in charge of the club.

The former Rangers and Ajax striker had little time to make an impact in the January transfer window after being named as successor to Grant McCann just days before the end of the month.

But plans have been put in place to allow the former Georgian international to put his own print on the Tigers squad when the summer window gets underway at the end of the season.

Several players have been linked with a move to MKM Stadium and Averladze is believed to be keen on securing a permanent move for one of his on-loan stars.

The Yorkshire Post takes a look at the latest speculation surrounding the Tigers and their Championship rivals.

