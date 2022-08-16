Here is today’s Championship transfer news.

Hull City are set for their second away trip of the Championship season tonight as they face Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Tigers will be hoping to keep up their near perfect start to the new campaign, however the relegated club will definitely prove tough competition.

The sides’ last two meetings have both ended in a 1-1 draw when both were in the Premier League, while City haven’t beaten Burnley since a 3-0 hammering in 2015.

Jake Livermore, Abel Hernandez and Sam Clucas claimed the goals as the Tigers moved up to third in the Championship.

However, Hull’s overall recent record against Burnley has been pretty poor and they have only managed two wins against the Clarets since 2008.

Here are today’s rumours...

• TIGERS HOPEFUL OF TRIPLE SIGNINGS BY WEEKEND

Hull City are confident they will have snapped up Birmingham City's Ryan Woods, Brentford's Halil Dervisoglu and Fenerbahce's Dimitrios Pelkas before their fixture against West Brom this weekend. The Tigers have so far brought in nine new players. (Hull Live)

• COSTA RICA INTERNATIONAL SET FOR SUNDERLAND MEDICAL

Sunderland are closing in on Costa Rican teenager Jewison Benette who is set to fly to England today for a medical on Wearside. It is thought that the 18-year-old winger has already agreed a four-year deal with the Black Cats. (La Nacion)

• CLARETS TRANSFER STANCE ON DEFENDER REVEALED

Burnley are reportedly yet to strike an agreement with Metz for Boubakar Kouyate, with the Clarets previously submitting a significantly low bid. It is thought the French side are holding out for around £10m for the centre-back. (Alan Nixon)

• BLACKPOOL TARGET MAN UNITED PROSPECT

Blackpool have joined the race to sign Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo. Sunderland, Anderlecht, Besiktas and Sampdoria are also thought to be keen. (Jonathan Shrager)

• EVERTON JOIN RACE FOR BRISTOL CITY ACE

Everton and AFC Bournemouth have reportedly joined Crystal Palace in the race to sign Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo. The Eagles have reportedly lined up a £12m bid for the 22-year-old. (Daily Mail)

• WEST BROM EYE PREMIER LEAGUE WINNER

West Brom are reportedly weighing up a move for free agent Fabian Delph following his release from Everton. The midfielder made 11 appearances in the Premier League last season. (Daily Mail)

• WATFORD REJECT £20M BID FOR FORWARD

Watford have reportedly rejected Newcastle United's £20 million bid for Joao Pedro and have insisted he is not for sale. The Hornets are preparing to potentially lose Ismaila Sarr as well this summer. (Daily Mail)

• STOKE CITY CLOSING IN ON BRENTFORD STAR

Brentford's Tariqe Fosu reportedly passed a medical with Stoke City yeseterday and his move is set to be confirmed soon. The 26-year-old only made one appearance in the Premier League last season. (Stoke on Trent Live)

• QPR REJECT BIDS FOR TEEN STRIKER