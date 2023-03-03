Latest news and rumours regarding Hull City as they prepare for their upcoming game

Hull City return to the action on Friday evening at home to West Brom. The Tigers will be looking to bounce back from their loss to Bristol City last weekend.

Liam Rosenior’s side are currently 16th in the Championship table. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Midfielder to join

Hull are reportedly poised to complete the permanent signing of Chelsea loan man Xavier Simons this summer. The 19-year-old, who is an England youth international, has spent this season on loan with the Tigers and is enjoying more game time under Rosenior now after initially struggling to get into the team.

According to reporter Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, the youngster has ‘agreed’ personal terms over a long-term switch to East Yorkshire. The Blues will have a ‘sell on’ clause as part of the deal.

Injury boost

Hull have Allahyar Sayyadmanesh back for their clash against the Baggies. The 21-year-old has been out of action since the Tigers’ 4-1 win away at Wigan Athletic back in January.

Rosenior has revealed that the Iranian will be in the squad which is a boost and has told the club website: “He’s back. He got himself a goal (for the Under-21s against Burnley) which is a real positive for us. He’ll be involved for sure and part of the squad. We’ll see how we use him come Friday. It’s too early for him to start.”

