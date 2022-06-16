Here are the best from today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Hull City have confirmed that seven members of their Under-23s squad have signed new contracts ahead of next season.

Goalkeeper Harry Fisk, defenders Jake Leake and Tom Nixon, midfielders Harry Lovick and Oliver Green and attackers Will Jarvis and McCauley Snelgrove have all extended their stay at the club by a year, with the Tigers holding the option of an extra 12 months.

All seven players have enjoyed loan spells away with lower league clubs, while full-back Nixon captained the Under-23s last season and Jarvis made his senior debut against Wigan Athletic in the Carabao Cup last season, before featuring in their Championship clash with Derby County a week later.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Cardiff snap up Millwall defender Cardiff City have confirmed the signing of Mahlon Romeo from Millwall on a three-year deal. The 26-year-old is a former teammate of Bluebirds boss Steve Morison. (Cardiff City FC)

2. Blades tipped to sign England U21 star Sheffield United could reportedly make a move to sign Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell on loan this summer. The 19-year-old's dad - Richard - played 141 times for the Blades. (Yorkshire Live)

3. Crystal Palace closing in on West Brom ace Crystal Police are reportedly nearing a deal to sign Sam Johnstone on a free once his contract with West Brom expires at the end of the month. The goalkeeper had previously been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham. (90min)

4. Bluebirds ace joins Championship rivals Aden Flint's move to Stoke City has been confirmed, with his Cardiff City contract set to expire at the end of the month. The 32-year-old spent three years in Wales. (SCFC)