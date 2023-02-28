Hull City man reveals stance on future as midfielder makes ‘game time’ admission

Hull City are back in action on Friday night at home to West Brom. The Tigers were beaten 1-0 away at Bristol City last time out.
Liam Rosenior’s side are currently 16th in the Championship table. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...
Midfielder on life away from Hull
Andy Cannon has admitted it has taken him a while to get back up to speed at Wrexham. The midfielder was allowed to leave Hull on a permanent basis in December but hasn’t managed to become a regular starter for the National League promotion hopefuls just yet.
He has told The Leader: “I have settled in properly now. It took a bit of time but I am enjoying it and now I have settled in a lot better, there is more to come from me when I am on the pitch. I had a few months with hardly any game time at all.
“It took a bit to get back but I feel really good now for a good run-in. I am looking forward to the games coming up.”
Player wants to stay
Greg Docherty wants to stay at Hull beyond the end of his contract expiration at the end of this season but admits his situation is out of his control. The Scotsman made the move to East Yorkshire from Rangers in 2020 and has since made 115 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with seven goals.
The club hold an option to extend his deal by 12 months. He has told Hull Live: “Of course (I’d like to stay longer) but you’re not always in control of these things. I know it’s cliche after cliche, but if I can focus on being in the team as consistently as I can, being available for selection and if we win games and I perform then I’ll let that take care of itself.”