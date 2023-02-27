Latest Hull City news and rumours to start a new week

Hull City were beaten 1-0 away at Bristol City over the weekend. The Tigers’ hopes of reaching the play-offs this season are fading away fast.

Next up is a tricky home clash against West Brom. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper coy on future

Karl Darlow made his Hull debut at Ashton Gate after stepping in for Matt Ingram. He made a loan move to East Yorkshire in the January transfer window and is due to return to his parent club this summer. The experienced stopper has admitted he is unsure about his future and has said, as per BBC Humberside Sport reporter David Burns: “I’ve no idea what’s going to happen in the summer. There’ll be talks with Newcastle , obviously they’re overloaded with goalkeepers and options.”

New Irish club in frame

Hull owner Acun Ilicali was spotted alongside Shelbourne officials at their latest game against St Patrick’s Athletic, as per a report by the Irish Independent. The Turkish businessman is looking to buy another club and has also been linked with Dundalk and Drogheda United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad