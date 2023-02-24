Hull City youngster trains with first-team as the club eyes Dundalk move

Latest news and rumours regarding Hull City as they prepare for the weekend

Hull City are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Bristol City. The Tigers make the trip down to Ashton Gate following their 0-0 draw at home to Preston North End last time out.

Liam Rosenior’s side are currently eight points off the play-offs. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Midfielder trains with first-team

Midfielder Harry Vaughan, who has joined Hull this winter from National League side Oldham Athletic, has been training with the first-team this week. The youngster will be part of the squad on Saturday against the Robins, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

Jean Michael Seri and Ryan Woods are both poised for a spell on the sidelines which has paved the way for the 18-year-old to make the step up to the senior team. He made 39 appearances for his former club in all competitions and also had a loan spell away at Radcliffe to gain experience.

Dundalk eyed

Hull are reportedly ‘closing’ in on the takeover of Dundalk, as per the Independent. Turkish business Acun Ilicali, who took over from the Allams at the MKM Stadium in January 2022, is keen to buy another club to help boost the development of some of the club’s younger players.