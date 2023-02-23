The latest transfer news headlines from Hull City and the Championship

Hull City will look to return to winning ways this weekend as they take on Bristol City in the Championship. The Tigers are without a win in their last three matches but have lost only two of their previous seven games.

The Tigers currently sit 13th in the league table and will be keen to move into the top half with a win on Saturday. However, the Robins are unbeaten since Boxing Day and could overtake Hull if they can claim a home victory.

Here is the latest transfer news from the Championship...

Hull City loanee could make permanent switch

Hull City’ Dimitrios Pelkas has admitted he would be open to making his stay at the MKM Stadium permanent, revealing he has already discussed the possibility with Liam Rosenior.

Pelkas joined the Tigers on loan from Fenerbahce in the summer and has since impressed, making 17 appearances before he was sidelined to injury in December. The Greek international started in their 0-0 draw with Preston North End last time out and drew more praise from Rosenior.

Pelkas has now been quizzed about his future with the Championship outfit and whether he wants to stay at the club. As quoted by Hull Live, the midfielder said: “Yes. He’s [Rosenior] spoken privately with me and also, I have spoken to him. It would be very nice to continue the relationship and to play again for him and for him to be my coach.”

With City now sat mid-table and looking fairly safe for a place in the second tier next season, Rosenior’s side could look to snap Pelkas up on a permanent deal in the summer.

Ex-Tiger signs new deal

Former Hull City midfielder Corry Evans has signed a new contract with Sunderland, despite his long-term injury. The 32-year-old has been sidelined since the Black Cats’ win over Middlesbrough last month and is expected to be out until the end of the season and beyond.

With Evans previous contract set to expire in the summer, there was the belief that he could be released at the end of the season after two years with the club. However, Sunderland have confirmed that their captain has signed a new one-year deal with the option of a further year.

Evans previously joined Hull City as a youngster, enjoying an initial loan spell from Manchester United in 2011 before he was brought in permanently one-and-a-half years later. The Northern Ireland international made 97 appearances for the Tigers before moving to Blackburn Rovers.

West Brom starlet secures loan switch

West Brom have confirmed that Rayhaan Tulloch has joined Dundalk on loan for the rest of the season. The 22-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Rochdale but has struggled to kickstart his career due to injuries.