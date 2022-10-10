Latest news from around the Championship following the weekend’s action

Hull City’s poor start to the season has continued following their 2-0 defeat away at Huddersfield Town on Sunday. The Tigers have won just once in their last seven games in the Championship.

They currently remain without a manager following their decision to sack Shota Arveladze. Former left-back Andy Dawson remains in caretaker charge. Here is a look at the latest news from around the second tier...

Dawson reacts to Hull City loss

Hull City interim boss Dawson has said they need to be a ‘lot better’ after their loss against Huddersfield and said: “Did they dominate us? Absolutely not, no, but we gave two poor goals away and inevitably didn’t take our chances. We had two fantastic chances to get back in it, but yes, we need to be a lot better than we were today if we are going to progress forward.” (Hull Live).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough managerial update

Middlesbrough will reportedly narrow down their search for a new boss this week. The club set to meet with representatives of Michael Carrick with the former Manchester United midfielder emerging as a candidate (Northern Echo).

Norwich City identify potential transfer target

Norwich City are targeting a move for Leeds United centre-back Charlie Cresswell. The youngster has impressed on loan at Millwall so far this season on loan (Alan Nixon on Patreon).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Released Reading man finds new club

Goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, who parted company with Reading at the end of last season, has signed for German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. He has penned a one-year deal with the German club (Official website).

QPR youngster heads out on loan

QPR winger Dillon De Silva has joined National League side Torquay United on loan. The Gulls are currently bottom of the league (Official website).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millwall defender completes temporary exit

QPR defender Chinwike Okoli has also signed for Torquay on a temporary basis. He has risen up through the academy ranks at the Den and will be looking to get plenty of game time under his belt (Official website).

Sunderland open to free agent addition

Sky Sports new presenter Tom White has suggested Sunderland are looking into a possible deal for a free agent striker. The Black Cats’ main attacker Ross Stewart is currently out injured (Roker Report).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Blackpool defender joins new club