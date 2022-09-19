The latest news from around the Championship as clubs head into the international break

Hull City are on a poor run of form and have slipped down the table.

The Tigers were beaten 3-0 away at Swansea City over the weekend.

Their next game is a home clash against Luton Town at home after the international break.

Here is a look at the latest news from around the Championship and beyond...

Former Hull City man sacked

Former Hull City centre-back Wayne Brown has been sacked by Colchester United after their poor start to the new campaign. He helped the Tigers win promotion to the Premier League as a player back in 2008 (Official club website).

Released West Brom man on trial with Football League club

Defender Kevin Joshua, who was released by West Brom at the end of last season, is on trial with League Two side Colchester United as he continues his hunt for a new home (Gazette News).

Ex-Bristol City player also loses job

Hartlepool United have decided to part company with ex-Bristol City midfielder Paul Hartley. The experienced Keith Curle has taken over the Pools on an interim basis (Official club website).

Middlesbrough boss praises Rotherham

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has praised Rotherham United after the Millers held his side 0-0 over the weekend. He said: “Rotherham are not in a false position. They are a hard-working side, possibly one of the last teams you’d want to play against. It was a tough evening. We knew it would be” (Rotherham Advertiser).

Huddersfield Town eye Premier League coach

Huddersfield Town have identified Chelsea coach Anthony Barry as a potential replacement for Danny Schofield (The Sun).

Swansea City linked with Scotsman

Swansea City and Sunderland are battling over the services of former Dundee United coach Adam Asghar (Alan Nixon).

Cardiff City managerial latest

Cardiff City made the decision to dismiss Steve Morison on Sunday after their loss to Huddersfield. They have placed Mark Hudson is caretaker charge and he will be given the chance to impress (The Athletic).

Blackburn Rovers youngster earns international call-up