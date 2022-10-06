Latest news from around the Championship

Hull City picked up an important 2-1 home victory over Wigan Athletic last night.

The Tigers fell behind after their former striker Will Keane opened the scoring early in the first-half.

However, the hosts battled back to win courtesy of goals from Dimitrios Pelkas and Oscar Estupinan.

Here is a look at the latest news from around the Championship...

Hull City managerial update

Proposed new Hull City boss Pedro Martins plans to bring in four members of staff with him to the MKM Stadium (Hull Live).

Former Football League ace retires

Former Bristol City, Middlesbrough, Cardiff City and Peterborough United attacking midfielder Lee Tomlin has announced his retirement from the game (Doncaster Rovers official website).

High praise for Swansea City star

Russell Martin believes Swansea City defender Ben Cabango is one of the best in his position in the league and has said: ““I don’t want to put any pressure on him but he’s one of the best centre halves at this level with what he does, how far he’s come and how much he’s improved” (Wales Online).

Steve Bruce update

West Brom boss Steve Bruce has said he hopes to keep his job for this weekend as pressure mounts on him after the Baggies’ loss to Preston North End (Birmingham Live).

Transfer update emerges regarding ex-Birmingham City ace

Bayern Munich will not be making a move for ex-Birmingham City youngster Jude Bellingham, who is currently a key player at Borussia Dortmund (Bild via Birmingham Live).

Ex-Stoke City man is back in the game

Ex-Stoke City defender Robert Huth has returned to Leicester City as their loans manager (The Athletic).

Middlesbrough managerial latest

Middlesbrough caretaker boss Leo Percovich expects to still be in charge for Saturday’s game against Millwall (Gazette Live).

Huddersfield Town midfielder hailed