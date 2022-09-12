Hull City news: Tigers man attracting interest, Sheffield United ace wanted by London club
The latest news from across the Championship as clubs prepare to return to the action
Hull City take on Stoke City on Tuesday night at the MKM Stadium.
The Tigers will be eager to get back to winning ways after back-to-back losses.
Shota Arveladze’s side were beaten 2-0 at home by Sheffield United in their last clash.
Here is a look at the latest news from across the Championship...
Hull City striker eyed
Motherwell are interested in a move for Hull City striker Tyler Smith in the next transfer window. The ex-Sheffield United man has scored once for the Tigers so far this term (Alan Nixon on Patreon).
Sunderland youngster linked with rivals
Newcastle United are keen on Sunderland prospect Chris Rigg and could fork out £2.5million for his signature (The Sun).
Released Middlesbrough man latest
Sol Bambe continues to train with Bristol City following his departure from Middlesbrough at the end of last season (Wales Online).
Sheffield United defender is a wanted man
West Ham United will make a £12million swoop for Sheffield United defender John Egan in January. He has been a key player for the Blades over the past few years (The Sun).
Reading to snap up attacker
Reading are poised to bring back striker Andy Carroll after his impressive spell during the first-half of the last campaign (Reading Chronicle).
Blackburn Rovers contract talks
Blackburn Rovers are in talks with youngster Adam Wharton over a new contract. He had an impressive debut for the Lancashire outfit a couple of weeks ago away at Blackpool (Lancashire Telegraph).
West Brom to land full-back
West Brom are set to offer a deal to left-back Erik Pieters, who is a free agent after parting company with Burnley earlier this summer (Alan Nixon on Patreon).
Coventry City man expected to leave
Coventry City are not expected to offer Todd Kane a contract extension this season and he is expected to leave at some point with his deal up next June (Coventry Live).