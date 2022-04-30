Hull City owe travelling fans an apology for Bristol City mauling, says Shota Arveladze

Andreas Weimann shot the hosts into a sixth-minute lead before Antoine Semenyo doubled the advantage with a low 33rd-minute shot and – two minutes later – provided the cross for Chris Martin to make it 3-0.

Martin added the third after 54 minutes before Weimann completed a tremendous personal campaign by impudently chipping his 22nd goal of the season, eight minutes from time.

“It was a terrible game, terrible result and terrible performance,” said Arveladze.

“The only positive came from our supporters, who stuck behind the team until the final whistle, which was amazing.

“An apology to them is not enough. I can’t find the words to say to them, except that we will try very hard to win for them next week.

“We did everything our opponents wanted to help them play well. There was a slowness and softness about the way we played and we gave so much space to their players. If that is the case in this league you get punished. It is a terrible feeling after such a result. We all have to look at ourselves because how we played was unacceptable and no one individual was responsible.

“I accept my share of the blame. Maybe I was a bit quiet over the last few days and misled the players with my body language.

“Perhaps I was too relaxed. I don’t know. I am just searching for a reason why we were so poor.”

Bristol City: Bentley, Cundy, Klose, Atkinson, Scott (Benarous 60), James, Williams, Dasilva, Weimann (Conway 83), Martin, Semenyo (Wells 79). Unused substitutes: King, O’Leary, Idehen, Massengo.

Hull City: Baxter, Jones, McLoughlin, Greaves, Coyle, Smallwood, Honeyman, Fleming (Longman 79), Sayyadmanesh (Forss 74), Lewis-Potter, Eaves (Slater 46). Unused substitutes: Ingram, Elder, Docherty, Bernard.