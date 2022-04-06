Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

A couple of Hull City’s rivals at the bottom of the Championship table were in action last night.

Peterborough United hosted Luton Town and were in desperate need of a win as they sat eight points from safety in 24th place.

Posh were 1-0 down against the Hatters with only three remaining remaining until Jonson Clarke-Harris equalised right at the death.

The point doesn’t really help Posh too much as Reading, who sit in 21st, managed to scrape a win against Stoke City.

An own goal by the Potters on the hour mark gifted the Royals all three points and takes them eight points above the drop - four points below Hull.

The Tigers are still 12 points above the relegation zone but will be eager to impress as they take on promotion candidates Middlesbrough this weekend.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Fulham boss plays down move for Wales international Fulham's Marco Silva has said its "too early" to discuss Neco Williams' future at the club. The Welshman has impressed while on loan from Liverpool and has been rumoured to remain in London permanently beyond the summer. (West London Sport)

2. Millwall eye new deal for promising defender Millwall have offered 18-year-old Chinwike Okoli his first professional contract amid interest from the likes of Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Cardiff and Fulham. However, it is thought that the Lions have only offered him £500 per week. (Allnigeriasoccer.com)

3. Arsenal sign prospect released by Fulham Arsenal have reportedly signed 16-year-old defender Maldini Kacurri following his release by Fulham. The teenager has featured for the Gunners in a friendly academy match against Garuda Select. (Daily Cannon)

4. Rangers join race for England ace Rangers have reportedly expressed interest in signing West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. A number of clubs, including Tottenham, are also keen on the 29-year-old. (Football League World)