Latest Hull City and Huddersfield Town news and rumours on Friday.

Hull City return to the action this weekend with a home clash against Sunderland. The Tigers drew 0-0 with Watford last time out at Vicarage Road.

Huddersfield Town lost 1-0 to Sheffield United last Saturday and take on Watford themselves tomorrow. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the pair...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City

Hull City will welcome Oscar Estupinan back into contention versus the Black Cats. The Colombia international is now available after serving his suspension. He was sent off in Liam Rosenior’s first game in charge away at Millwall and has since sat out of the last three matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tigers will hold talks with Chelsea over the futures of loan trio Harvey Vale, Xavier Simons and Nathan Baxter, as per Hull Live. The latter is in his second spell at the MKM Stadium and competes with Matt Ingram for the number one goalkeeper spot.

Huddersfield Town

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Huddersfield Town boss Danny Schofield, who is now at Doncaster Rovers, has tipped Jaheim Headley for a first-team spot in the future. The defender is on loan at League Two side Harrogate Town to get some experience. Schofield has told the Doncaster Free Press:

“When I was at Huddersfield I was one, as well as other coaches and people in the building, who were saying he could be a first-team player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think that’s where he will progress to. He’s gone to Harrogate and taken a while to adapt, which is always the case, but he’s putting in some really positive performances now. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him starting for Huddersfield in the next couple of years.”

Midfielder Sonny Whittingham has returned from his loan spell at Hyde United. The 19-year-old made 10 appearances in all competitions for the Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit.