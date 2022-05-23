The Tigers are set to revisit their interest in one of their primary targets from the January transfer window.

Shota Arveladze has already admitted the summer transfer market is “not an easy one” as he prepares to put his own print on the Hull City squad.

The former Georgian international is keen to freshen up his options during the close-season and has already made a number of key decisions on existing members of his squad.

New additions are already being lined up and the Tigers boss is ready to revisit interest in a player he targeted during the final days of the January transfer window.

Assessing the challenges that lie ahead, he said: “We had a good two or three meetings with the board, Acun and Tan but the club has decided to speak first to the ones who definitely want to stay

“But I know the boys who are really happy and want to stay and spend their future with us. This market is not an easy one and we have to make players happy and show them how much they can improve (here) and that this is the right place for them to come.”

Speculation is increasing across the media so The Post takes a look at the latest names being linked with a move to City and their Championship rivals.

