One Tigers star is said to be attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze is keen to put his own print on the Tigers squad this summer.

The former Rangers and Ajax striker was named as successor to Grant McCann in the final week of the January transfer window and that left little time to add to his newly inherited squad.

Speaking last month, the Tigers outlined his plans for the summer window, telling Hull Live: “I don’t think it will be 10 or 15 (signings) but we need some numbers because some boys will definitely leave.

"We have to fill in. There are questions about who is going to stay and who is not.

“Some don’t want to stay because they’re not happy and whatever we offer will not be enough. Even if I think I can still give them a lot, they may not think this way and may not agree with the decisions I’ve made."

However, it is one current Tigers star that is the focus of interest from four Premier League clubs according to recent reports.

The Post takes a look at the latest transfer speculation surrounding the Tigers and a number of their Championship rivals.

1. Baggies eye Reading midfielder West Brom are monitoring John Swift’s situation after it was confirmed Reading are yet to offer a new deal to the attacking midfielder (The72) Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire Photo Sales

2. Derby target opens up on future Tom Barkuizen says he is ‘looking forward to what the future holds’ after his release from Preston North End. Derby County are said to be one of the sides interested (Derbyshire Live) Photo: CameraSport Photo Sales

3. Potters boss wants to increase attacking options Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has told the club website he wants to add a target man to his squad during the summer transfer window (Football League World) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Scottish giants consider move for West Brom defender Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers are said to be considering a move for West Bromwich Albion defender Cedric Kipre (Birmingham Mail) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales