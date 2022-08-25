Hull City transfer news: Tigers waiting on two more signings, Swansea City leading race for midfielder
Here is today’s Championship transfer rumours.
Hull City have made a decent start to the new Championship season and find themselves 6th in the table after five games.
They have lost once so far in the first month of the campaign after a hectic summer.
Shota Arveladze’s side are back in action this weekend against Coventry City at home as they look to bounce back from their loss to West Bromwich Albion last time out.
The Tigers delved into the transfer market again yesterday to sign attacking midfielder Salah Oulad M’Hand on a season-long loan from Arsenal to give them more competition and depth in forward areas.
Here are today’s rumours regarding Hull City and the rest of the division....
HULL CITY WAITING ON TWO MORE SIGNINGS
Hull City will find out this week whether they can sign Fenerbahce winger Dimitrios Pelkas and Brentford forward Halil Dervisoglu to their squad. The Tigers haven’t finished their ambitious recruitment drive just yet (Yorkshire Post).
SWANSEA CITY LEADING RACE FOR WOLVES MAN
Swansea City are leading the race to sign Wolves midfielder Luke Cundle on loan. The youngster has been attracting interest from various clubs in the Championship over recent times (Dave Azzopardi).
BURNLEY EYE PREMIER LEAGUE STRIKER
Burnley are keen to lure Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer to Turf Moor to sharpen their attacking options. He spent the second-half of last term on loan at Preston North End and was a hit at Deepdale (Sasch Tavarolie).
BLACKBURN ACE EDGING TOWARDS PREMIER LEAGUE
Blackburn Rovers hotshot Ben Brereton Diaz is closing in on a move to Premier League side Everton as the Toffees look to bolster their options up top (Alan Nixon).
BAGGIES TARGET GOES ELSEWHERE
West Brom target Lewis Grabban has been snapped up by Saudi Arabia club Al-Ahli after his release by Nottingham Forest, despite links to a move to the Hawthorns (Ah-Ahli’s website).
ROBINS MAN EXTENDS LOAN SPELL
Bristol City youngster Sam Pearson has extended his loan spell at Yeovil Town. The 20-year-old forward will now stay with the National League side until January (Bristol City’s website).
SUNDERLAND TRYING TO SIGN PSG ACE
Sunderland have opened talks to sign PSG midfielder Edouard Michut. He is a France youth international and was linked with Celtic earlier this summer (Daily Mail).
BIRMINGHAM TARGET COULD GO ELSEWHERE
Birmingham City target Hannibal from Manchester United is wanted by Spanish second tier outfit FC Andorra (L’Equipe).
BLACKPOOL KEEN TO LOAN OUT WINGER
Blackpool plan to loan out winger Rob Apter to help him get more game time under his belt. He has previously had spells away in non-league at Bamber Bridge and Chester (Blackpool Gazette).