Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Keane Lewis-Potter has once again been called up to the England Under-21 squad for their UEFA European U21 Championship qualifiers.

The forward earned his first cap for the Young Lions in a 3-0 win over Albania during the last international break and has clearly continued to impress Lee Carsley.

The youth side will begin with a trip to Czech Republic on June 3, before hosting Albania in Chesterfield on June 7.

They will then travel to Kosovo three days later, before concluding their qualifiers with a clash against Slovenia in Huddersfield on June 13.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Leicester to lose out on Bristol City midfielder Leicester City look set to lose the race to sign Bristol City's Han-Noah Massengo, with Nice now in pole position. The 20-year-old has attracted interest from a number of European clubs. (Football League World)

2. Tottenham suffer blow in Baggies star pursuit It has been claimed that Tottenham may have missed their chance at signing West Brom's Sam Johnstone this summer due to not offering him regular game time. Antonio Conte's side also look set to sign Southampton goalkeeper, Fraser Forster. (GiveMeSport)

3. Premier League giants join race for Boro starlet Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen on signing Djed Spence from Middlesbrough this summer. The defender is already a target for the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham. (The Sun)

4. Preston eye swoop for Tottenham prospect Preston North End are thought to be keen on a loan deal for Tottenham Hotspur striker Dane Scarlett. The 18-year-old has made four appearances in all competitions for Spurs' senior team this season. (Football League World)