Here is today’s Championship transfer news.

Hull City endured a third consecutive defeat last night as they were thrashed 3-0 by Stoke City in the Championship.

After a positive start to the season, the Tigers were beaten by both QPR and Sheffield United before yesterday’s loss and have now slipped down to 15th in the league table.

Shota Arveladze’s side will be eager to return to winning ways as they take on Swansea City this weekend, with the Welsh club only picking up two wins from their opening nine fixtures.

Here are today’s rumours...

EX-BURNLEY DEFENDER JOINS CHAMPIONSHIP RIVALS

West Brom have confirmed the signing of Erik Pieters after he was released by Burnley at the end of last season. The 34-year-old joins the club on a one-year contract. (WBA)

LEEDS UNITED ‘ADMIRERS’ OF PRESTON KEY FIGURE

Leeds United are reportedly tracking Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe for the future, with director of football Victor Orta a fan of the 43-year-old. (Sky Sports)

PREMIER LEAGUE CLUB SNAP UP EX-HULL CITY VETERAN

Former Hull City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic has joined Everton on a short-term deal to cover for injuries. The 37-year-old spent five years with the Tigers before moving to Leicester City. (Everton)

EX-BRIGHTON ACE JOINS MIDDLESBROUGH ON TRIAL

Former Brighton and Burnley midfielder Dale Stephens has reportedly joined Middlesbrough on trial as he looks to earn a short-term contract at the club. The 33-year-old left Turf Moor at the end of last season after his contract expired. (TeessideLive)

READING HANDED BOOST IN STRIKER PURSUIT

Reading have been handed a boost in their bid to re-sign Andy Carroll after the forward reportedly turned down a big money move to Iran. The 33-year-old spent the first half of the 2021/22 season with the Royals before joining West Brom. (MailOnline)

WATFORD STAR MAKES MAN UTD TRANSFER REVELATION

Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann has claimed he turned down a summer move to Man United as he didn’t want to spend prolonged spells on the bench as he looks for a call-up to the Austria national team for the World Cup. The Red Devils were keen to bring the 28-year-old in as back-up following Dean Henderson’s departure. (Mancashire Evening News)

EX-CHELSEA MIDFIELDER’S CHAMPIONSHIP SWITCH COLLAPSES

Former Reading and Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater remains a free agent after a move to Blackpool broke down. The 32-year-old was released by the Blues at the end of last season. (Blackpool Gazette)

NORWICH CITY ACE JOINS TURKISH GIANTS