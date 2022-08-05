Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

Hull City boss Shota Arveladze has addressed the future of Mallik Wilks and Jacob Greaves amid interest.

Sheffield Wednesday have been chasing Wilks after reportedly agreeing personal terms with the striker, while Middlesbrough have bad a £5 million bid rejected for Greaves.

While the former has only played six minutes of football under Arveladze, the ex-Rangers striker wants him to remain at the club.

On Wilks, Arveladze said: “I am not expecting him to leave, I am expecting him to use all his energy to play with us.

“He had a good pre-season. Unfortunately, he missed eight days because of a small pain. Now he is back again and I hope he gets his chance, whether that is 10, 25 or 45 minutes.

“I never wanted him to leave. It is his turn to show he wants to stay and play.”

Meanwhile, the boss was also happy to see bids for Greaves rejected, claiming: “It’s always positive that if people want to buy our players.”

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Black Cats target set to join Leeds United Sunderland are reportedly set to miss out on free agent goalkeeper Joel Robles, with the 32-year-old nearing a move to Leeds United. Norwich City had also been interested in signing the former Everton shotstopper. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

2. Reading boss dampens rumours of Chelsea youngster loan Paul Ince has rejected rumours that Chelsea youngster Omari Hutchinson is close to joining Reading and has claimed that other positions are being focused on first. The 18-year-old joined the Blues' academy from Chelsea this summer. (Berkshire Live)

3. Reading beaten to defender by Championship rivals Reading boss Paul Ince has revealed that the Royals were close to signing West Brom defender Cedric Kipre but Cardiff City got there first. The 25-year-old has joined the Bluebirds on a season-long loan deal. (Football League World)

4. Ex-Swansea flop joins Ligue 1 champions Former Swansea City loanee Renato Sanches has joined Paris Saint-Germain from Lille on a five-year deal. The Frenchman failed to impress during his stint in Wales during the 2017/18 season. (PSG)