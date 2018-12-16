Prescient Fraizer Campbell maintains Hull City’s momentum

“I’ve not scored in the last few games, but I still believe the next game I’ll go out and score,” said Fraizer Campbell in Saturday’s The Yorkshire Post.

“It helps when you’re on a run, but at the same time you’ve just got to be positive and believe if a chance does come you’ll take it.”

How prescient the 31-year-old Huddersfield-born striker was when previewing Saturday’s game with Brentford at the KCOM Stadium.

For only 11 minutes had elapsed when Campbell found himself with a glorious chance to score that he gleefully took, after Kamil Grosicki had originally made a hash of Markus Henriksen’s looping cross that spun away from goalkeeper Daniel Bentley and fell to Campbell.

Back among the goals after three games without finding the net, it took another further 10 minutes for Campbell to double Hull’s lead. Henrik Dalsgaard could not live with Grosicki on the left flank as the Poland international charged into a dangerous central position once more.

His low, angled drive was this time much cleaner, and Bentley could only parry the ball to Campbell, who was again in the right place to score.

Hull City's manager Nigel Adkins (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The visitors could not recover from Campbell’s first-half brace which intensified the pressure upon Brentford head coach Thomas Frank, who has now won just once from 10 games since replacing Dean Smith.

And this latest reverse was a neat symbolism of Brentford’s deficiencies; dangerous going forward, but defending like amateurs.

Hull, by contrast, are going along nicely with just one defeat in their eight games, despite a little over 10,000 fans being there to see it, the lowest league attendance at the KCOM Stadium this season.

Manager Nigel Adkins said: “We knew it was going to be a challenging game, but we’ve kept the forward momentum going.

“That was a very good, professional performance.

“Yes, we defended deep, but we defended really well. If we tried to play expansive it might have been a different scoreline. We have showed there’s different ways to win a game of football.”

“And Fraizer Campbell is in form. We got the three points and that’s the important aspect.”

Hull City: Marshall, Kane, Elphick, Mazuch, Kingsley, Bowen, Henriksen, Batty (Fleming 89), Grosicki (Stewart 74), Irvine, Campbell (Keane 80). Unused substitutes: Dicko, Long, Martin, McKenzie.

Brentford: Bentley, Dalsgaard (Odubajo 62), Mepham, Jeanvier, Henry, Mokotjo (Canos 62), Yennaris (Da Silva 76), Watkins, Sawyers, Benrahma, Maupay. Unused substitutes: McEachran, Konsa, Daniels, Barbet.

Referee: A Davies (Hampshire).