Latest Hull City and Huddersfield Town news on Monday

Hull City picked up an impressive 4-2 away win at Rotherham United over the weekend. The Tigers have now won two games on the spin and are starting to climb up the Championship table.

Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium. Here is a look at the latest news regarding both clubs...

Hull City

Hull City interim boss Andy Dawson has guided them to back-to-back wins now but remains coy on his chances of landing the full-time role. He has told the Yorkshire Post: “I don’t know what’s going to happen. We’ve had a three-game week. I speak to Tan (Kesler, the vice-chairman) after each game. It really doesn’t matter to me who’s at the front of the technical area. If this football club wins a game and performs and everybody gives everything and the the fans go home happy I’ll go home as happy as them.”

Ex-Tigers defender Alex Bruce wants to become a manager and is ready to snub a move to Middlesbrough to join Michael Carrick’s backroom staff to pursue his career as a number one, as reported by The Sun. He worked under his father Steve at West Brom but is now available.

Huddersfield Town

Carlos Corberan, who guided Huddersfield Town to the play-off final last season, is expected to become the new West Brom boss, as reported by The Athletic. The Spaniard was sacked by Olympiacos last month.

