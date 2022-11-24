Hull City boss Liam Rosenior addresses Ozan Tufan rumours, Huddersfield Town tie up deal.

Hull City's Ozan Tufan (left) celebrates scoring in the draw against Hull City (Picture: PA)

Hull City will be looking to climb up the table when they return from the World Cup break. Liam Rosenior was brought in as their new boss last month.

Huddersfield Town are bottom of the league and will also be eager to start picking up some results. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the pair....

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City

Hull midfielder Ozan Tufan has been linked with a potential exit in the January transfer window. He only made the move to East Yorkshire over the summer from Fenerbahce. Rosenior has addressed the speculation and has told BBC Radio Humberside:

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve heard nothing in terms of anything official. I know he’s an outstanding player, he’s had an unbelievable career and what I’ve been really happy with so far is his engagement with the process and his enthusiasm with working with me so, look, you just never know what is going to happen in football. He’s a fantastic player who I like working with and hopefully that can continue for as long as possible.

“The last conversation I had with Ozan was really productive. He’s actually been messaging me while we’ve been away. He’s working really hard on his fitness program but there’s no indication from him that he wants to leave the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Tigers player Jackson Irvine played for Australia on Tuesday evening in Qatar and hit the post. However, his side lost 4-1 to France.

Huddersfield Town

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield have extended Etienne Camara’s contract at the club. The midfielder, who is 19-years-old, has committed his future until the summer of 2024. He has made 14 appearances in all competitions so far this term, 13 of which have come in the league.

Terriers ace Sorba Thomas is back in World Cup action tomorrow with Wales. Rob Page’s side take on Iran as they look to build on their 1-1 draw with USA last time out.