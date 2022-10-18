Latest Hull City and Huddersfield Town news on Tuesday

Hull City and Huddersfield Town were both beaten over the weekend. The Tigers lost at home to Birmingham City, whilst the Terriers were defeated away at Rotherham United.

They are both in action this week as they look to bounce back from their respective losses. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news regarding both clubs…

Hull City

Hull City have brought in former Crystal Palace analyst Beri Pardo to assist interim boss Andy Dawson. The Tigers remain in the hunt for a new permanent manager to replace Shota Arveladze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pardo, 32, has also worked at Fenerbahce in the past and has most recently been the assistant manager of Turkish Super Lig side Istanbul Basaksehir. Hull Live report he has been ‘liasing closely’ with owner Acun Ilicali in recent weeks over football-related matters.

Dawson has provided an injury update ahead of the trip to Blackpool tomorrow in his pre-game press conference. He is hoping winger Dogukan Sinik will be available whislt Callum Elder has returned to training. Lewis Coyle is back at the training ground to see the doctor after missing the last game and Chelsea loan man Harvey Vale will return over the next couple of weeks.

Huddersfield Town

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town have been linked with a potential January signing. According to a report by the Daily Record, they are keen on landing St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus. The Terriers are believed to have watched him in action over the weekend but he is said to be wanted by ‘a number’ of English clubs at the moment.