The latest Hull City and Huddersfield Town news on Monday

Hull City and Huddersfield Town were both beaten over the weekend. The Tigers lost 2-0 at home to Birmingham City, whilst the Terriers were beaten 2-1 away at Rotherham United.

It hasn’t been the best start to the season for both sides and they will be hoping that they can start climbing up the league table. Here is a look at the latest news regarding both clubs...

Hull City

Hull City are reportedly bringing in Robbie Stockdale as a coach to help interim boss Andy Dawson, as per BBC reporter Mike White. The 42-year-old was sacked by Rochdale in August after just over a year in charge of the League Two side.

Stockdale played for the Tigers during his playing days in the 2005/06 season so already knows the club. He has had previous coaching roles at Grimsby Town, Sunderland, Hibernian and West Brom in the past.

Hull owner Acun Ilicali has said the pursuit of Pedro Martins is completely over. The former Olympiacos boss had been identified as his preferred target to replace Shota Arveladze but a deal to bring him to the MKM Stadium fell through. Ilicali has told BBC Radio Humberside: “The Pedro Martins situation is over. I didn’t see the determination. I want somebody who gives their whole energy here.”

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield boss Mark Fotheringham has said Aaron Rowe is training ‘well’ at the moment as the winger eyes more game time. He made his first appearance of the season against Rotherham on Saturday and his new manager said, as per Yorkshire Live: “He’s training really well especially in the areas of the pitch where I just felt he’s really dangerous. When he goes one vs one situations you can see he can commit players and create, he had two or three dangerous actions there towards the end. It wasn’t only that, he showed a good appetite to go and win the ball back. He’s a very powerful player.”