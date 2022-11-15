Hull City were beaten 2-1 at home by Reading last time out and suffered their first defeat under new boss Liam Rosenior. The Tigers head into the break for the World Cup sat in 20th place.
Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, are bottom of the table. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the pair...
Hull City
Hull defender Jevon Mills has returned from his loan spell at Gateshead. The 19-year-old joined the National League side in September and went on to play six games in all competitions.
The Republic of Ireland youth international has been on the books at the MKM Stadium for his whole career to date and penned his first professional contract in 2021. He also had a spell at Falkirk last term.
Rosenior is poised to bring in a new coaching staff member from the Premier League, as reported by Hull Live. He has already reunited with ex-Derby County colleague Justin Walker in East Yorkshire.
Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield youngster Sonny Whittingham is now due to return to the club next month. The 18-year-old midfielder has extended his loan spell with non-league side Hyde United after impressing in the North West.
Terriers boss Mark Fotheringham has confirmed that they will be looking to bolster their squad with some signings in January. He has said, as per Yorkshire Live: “I will definitely try and improve it in January, whether that’s bringing in loans or trying to do business. That will be Dave Baldwin and Leigh Bromby that look after that with the recruitment team, they are working really hard at the moment to identify targets.”