Hull City man returns from loan, Huddersfield Town youngster extends stay away

Hull City were beaten 2-1 at home by Reading last time out and suffered their first defeat under new boss Liam Rosenior. The Tigers head into the break for the World Cup sat in 20th place.

Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, are bottom of the table. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the pair...

Hull City

Hull defender Jevon Mills has returned from his loan spell at Gateshead. The 19-year-old joined the National League side in September and went on to play six games in all competitions.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has been on the books at the MKM Stadium for his whole career to date and penned his first professional contract in 2021. He also had a spell at Falkirk last term.

Rosenior is poised to bring in a new coaching staff member from the Premier League, as reported by Hull Live. He has already reunited with ex-Derby County colleague Justin Walker in East Yorkshire.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield youngster Sonny Whittingham is now due to return to the club next month. The 18-year-old midfielder has extended his loan spell with non-league side Hyde United after impressing in the North West.