Hull City pair expected to leave, Huddersfield Town man reveals he asked to leave before summer move.

Hull City are 20th in the Championship table after picking up 24 points from their opening 21 games. They will be looking to climb up the league once they return from the World Cup break.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town are currently sat bottom of the division. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the pair...

Hull City

Hull are ‘likely’ to let midfielder Andy Cannon and forward James Scott leave the club in January, as detailed in a report by Hull Live. The pair have both slipped down the pecking order at the MKM Stadium and boss Liam Rosenior apparently wants to work with a smaller squad.

Some ex-Tigers will be in action in Qatar today. Harry Maguire will be looking to start for England against Iran, whilst former wingers Dan James and Harry Wilson will be representing Wales against USA this evening.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield winger Danny Grant has revealed that he asked to go out on loan in the last transfer window. He has spent the first-half of this campaign in League Two with Harrogate Town and has told Yorkshire Live: “I went to [then-head coach] Danny Schofield and asked to go on loan because I just needed to play games. He said he could see where I was coming from and he let me go.

“It’s been a good move so far. I’ve played seven or eight games back to back now and I can feel myself getting sharper – it’s the first time I’ve done that in over two years. I’m enjoying it and that’s the main thing.”

