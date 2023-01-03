Latest news and rumours regarding Hull City and Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

Hull City are starting to hit form under Liam Rosenior and have won their last two away games on the spin against Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic. Next up is an FA Cup clash at home to Fulham this weekend.

Huddersfield Town lost 2-1 to Luton Town at the John Smith’s Stadium last time out. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the pair...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City

Speaking on BBC Radio Humberside, Hull City vice-chairman Tan Kesler has confirmed interest in Brighton and Hove Albion striker Aaron Connolly and is confident of securing the loan signing of Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei. He has also revealed there are clubs keen on Ozan Tufan, Oscar Estupinan, Dogukan Sinik and Benjamin Tetteh from overseas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tigers will apparently let Tyler Smith go out on loan this month, despite him scoring twice against Wigan. The former Sheffield United man will be given the green light to depart, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

Huddersfield Town

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield are poised to sign Burnley defender Matt Lowton. The right-back will become their first signing of the January transfer window, as covered by the Yorkshire Post.

Rotherham United are said to be interested in landing Terriers’ midfielder Jon Russell this winter. He has been linked with West Brom over recent times but has now emerged on the Millers’ radar, according to Alan Nixon.