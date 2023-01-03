FORMER SHEFFIELD UNITED defender Matt Lowton is expected to become Huddersfield Town's first signing of the January transfer window shortly - with the 33-year-old due to join the Terriers on loan for the rest of the season.

The right-back has made just two appearances at current club Burnley this term, both in the Carabao Cup and is out of contract in the summer and no part of Vincent Kompany's plan.

Chesterfield-born Lowton joined the Clarets from Aston Villa in 2015 and has made over 200 appearances for the Lancashire outfit.

Speaking about Lowton's future recently, Kompany said: "I think it is fair to say that any player who hasn't had any game time, it is something we will consider. Matt (Lowton) being one of them because he hasn't played."

Burnley's Matthew Lowton, who is set to join Huddersfield Town. Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images.

With Oliver Turton out for an extended period of time with an ankle issue, Lowton would provide an experienced option on the right hand side of defence.

Former Sheffield Wednesday striker Florian Kamberi is also expected to join Town in the window, with Mark Fotheringham confirming last month that the Swiss would be joining the club in January.

Kamberi, who scored five times in 27 appearances on loan for the Owls last term, trained with Town at their Marbella training camp before the Championship's resumption last month.

The 27-year-old has also spent time north of the border with Hibernian, alongside loan spells at Aberdeen and Rangers and previously worked with Fotheringham during his stint in Germany at Karlsruhe.

