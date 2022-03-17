Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Huddersfield Town’s unbeaten league run came to an end last night when they were beaten by Millwall.

The Terriers hadn’t lost a Championship match since November, however a brace from former Huddersfield Town loanee, Benik Afobe, inflicted defeat and left them third in the table - three points below Bournemouth.

Huddersfield now face a huge six pointer against the Cherries this weekend - a game that the hosts will need to win given their rival’s three games in hand over them.

Defeat for Carlos Corberán’s side could also see them drop down to fifth in the league, if Blackburn Rovers and Luton Town are to win.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Fulham aiming for double Liverpool swoop Fulham are interested in signing Liverpool defenders Joe Gomez and Neco Williams in the summer. The latter is currently enjoying a successful loan spell at Craven Cottage. (The Express) Photo Sales

2. West Brom keen on deals for Magpies duo West Brom boss Steve Bruce is hopeful on reuniting with Newcastle United pair, Dwight Gayle and Sean Longstaff. The latter could leave St. James' Park on a free this summer, while Gayle has struggled for game time with the Magpies. (The Mirror) Photo Sales

3. Ryan Lowe makes admission over loan star Ryan Lowe has admitted he plans to hold talks with Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers over the future of Daniel Iversen. The goalkeeper has been brilliant for Preston North End this season and the club are keen to bring him in on a permanent deal in the summer. (Lancs Live) Photo Sales

4. Fulham eye ambitious move for AC Milan ace Fulham are keen on signing AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli in the summer if they win promotion to the Premier League. The 27-year-old has made 18 league appearances for the Italian giants this season. (Football League World) Photo Sales