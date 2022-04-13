Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Hull City picked up an impressive three points at the weekend as they beat Middlesbrough in their own backyard.

Despite the home side being on top for most of the match with 63 per cent possession, it was Keane Lewis-Potter that scored the only goal of the game in the second half.

The win leaves the Tigers safely in 20th place in the Championship - 15 points from the relegation zone and only a point from 18th.

The Yorkshire club are set to host Cardiff City this Friday, with the Bluebirds currently sat only five points above them.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Cardiff to release ex-Aston Villa ace Cardiff City are set to release Leandro Bacuna this summer. The 30-year-old hasn't made an appearance for the Bluebirds since December. (The 72) Photo Sales

2. West Brom star in middle of Premier League tussle Manchester United and Tottenham are set to battle it out for the free signing of West Brom's Sam Johnstone this summer. The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away since the Baggies were relegated last season. (The 72) Photo Sales

3. Fulham open talks for £7m rated starlet Fulham are reportedly working on a deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger, Manor Solomon. The Cottagers will look to splash £7 million on the Israel international to replace the outgoing Fabio Carvalho. (John Percy) Photo Sales

4. West Ham scouting Blades target Sheffield United may have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Anderlecht's Josh Cullen, with West Ham actively scouting their former academy star. The likes of Leeds, Crystal Palace and Fulham are also keen. (Football League World) Photo Sales