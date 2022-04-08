Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.
Hull City are set to travel further north this weekend as they take on Middlesbrough in the Championship.
The Tigers have won only one of their last five matches but will be confident following their 2-0 victory in October’s reverse fixture.
A win for the Tigers could see them leapfrog Bristol City into 19th place.
Here are today’s transfer rumours...
1. Fulham bid £5.8m for Brazilian star
Fulham have tabled a £5.8m bid for Internacional winger Caio Vidal. The 21-year-old's form has attracted interest from the likes of Fiorentina and Getafe. (Samuel Batista)
2. Baggies man eager to extend his stay
Andy Carroll is keen to sign a new deal with West Brom in the summer. The 32-year-old signed a short-term contract with the Baggies in January and has scored twice in their last four matches. (Express and Star)
3. Tottenham confident of deal for Championship ace
Tottenham Hotspur are apparently confident that West Brom's Sam Johnstone will join them in the summer. The goalkeeper's contract expires at the end of the season. (The Sun)
4. Posh had '£800k deal lined up' for midfielder
Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed the club had a deal lined up to sell Ollie Norburn in the summer before he suffered a long-term injury. Blackpool had expressed interest in the midfielder in January. (The 72)