8th April 2022 - Championship rumours

Hull City transfer rumours: Tigers handed boost over January arrival, West Brom man eager to extend his stay

Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

By Molly Burke
Friday, 8th April 2022, 9:19 am

Hull City are set to travel further north this weekend as they take on Middlesbrough in the Championship.

The Tigers have won only one of their last five matches but will be confident following their 2-0 victory in October’s reverse fixture.

A win for the Tigers could see them leapfrog Bristol City into 19th place.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Fulham bid £5.8m for Brazilian star

Fulham have tabled a £5.8m bid for Internacional winger Caio Vidal. The 21-year-old's form has attracted interest from the likes of Fiorentina and Getafe. (Samuel Batista)

Photo Sales

2. Baggies man eager to extend his stay

Andy Carroll is keen to sign a new deal with West Brom in the summer. The 32-year-old signed a short-term contract with the Baggies in January and has scored twice in their last four matches. (Express and Star)

Photo Sales

3. Tottenham confident of deal for Championship ace

Tottenham Hotspur are apparently confident that West Brom's Sam Johnstone will join them in the summer. The goalkeeper's contract expires at the end of the season. (The Sun)

Photo Sales

4. Posh had '£800k deal lined up' for midfielder

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed the club had a deal lined up to sell Ollie Norburn in the summer before he suffered a long-term injury. Blackpool had expressed interest in the midfielder in January. (The 72)

Photo Sales
TigersWest BromMiddlesbroughTransfer rumours
Next Page
Page 1 of 2