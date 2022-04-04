Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.
Hull City endured a narrow 1-0 defeat to Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town over the weekend.
Tom Eaves was shown the red card just before half-time, before Harry Toffolo punished them with eleven minutes remaining on the clock.
The Tigers have picked up only one win in their last five matches, however they currently sit 12 points above the relegation zone.
Next up is another tough test as they travel to Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.
Here are today’s transfer rumours...
1. Blackburn miss out on striker target
Wigan Athletic have agreed a three-year deal with Guiseley striker Josh Stones, with Blackburn Rovers and a number of other EFL clubs missing out. The 18-year-old went on trial with the Latics last season. (The 72)
2. Man City target Rams teen
Man City and Tottenham are both said to be keen on signing Derby County goalkeeper Jack Thompson. Premier League clubs are looking to take advantage of the Rams' financial situation in snapping up the 15-year-old. (The Sun)
3. Blues refuse to rule out striker reunion
Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer was questioned about whether he would re-sign Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor and refused to rule it out, stating 'we will have to see what happens'. (Football League World)
4. Lilywhites want Magpies youngster on loan
Preston North End are reportedly eyeing a loan move for Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson. Nottingham Forest and QPR are also keen on the 19-year-old, who is currently on loan at Bristol Rovers. (Sunday Mirror)