Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.
Hull City return to action this weekend as they host Huddersfield Town.
After claiming an assist last time out, Marcus Forss will be hoping to return to the starting line-up for the Tigers, with Greg Docherty potentially dropped to the bench.
Lewis Coyle and Tyler Smith are back in contention after recovering from their respective injuries.
Meanwhile, the Terriers are without Tino Anjorin once again, while Josh Koroma is likely to replace Daniel Sinani in attack.
Here are today’s transfer rumours...
1. Unnamed Championship club targeting Spurs striker
Tottenham are reportedly in talks with an unnamed Championship club as they look to send Kion Etete on loan next season. The 20-year-old has two goals and three assists in nine league appearances since joining Cheltenham Town in January. (Football League World)
2. Fulham considering re-signing PSG ace
Fulham are interested in re-signing PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola if they are promoted. The 29-year-old is currently on loan at West Ham but has only made one Premier League appearance this season. (Football League World)
3. Robins in contract talks with young midfielder
Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has confirmed the club are in talks over a new contract for Han-Noah Massengo. Bournemouth, Freiburg and Lyon have previously shown interest in the 20-year-old. (Bristol Live)
4. Pompey prospect handed new deal amid QPR links
Portsmouth academy striker Dan Gifford has signed a new contract with the club amid interest from QPR and Norwich City. (Hampshire Live)