Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Hull City star Keane Lewis-Potter has described his delight at being called up to the England U21 squad.

The 21-year-old is yet to feature for any age group in the national team but his brilliant form with the Tigers has earned him a spot alongside the likes of Tariq Lamptey, Jacob Ramsey and Harvey Elliott.

Following the news, Lewis-Potter told the club: “I think as it would be for anyone, it was quite nerve-wracking going in there, meeting the new lads but I’ve enjoyed every second of it so far and I’m looking forward to this week.

“At this stage, it’s about getting to know everyone. Lee Carsley rang me on Thursday after the Coventry City game on Wednesday, I was still in bed at that point and the phone call sprung me up a bit if I’m honest.

“I rang around to tell my family and friends, and yes, I was obviously delighted. He (Carsley) said he’s been watching for a while, much of last season and this season, too.

“He said he wanted me in the squad, not just to be a part of it, but to keep my place in it going forward, and I’ve got to do something to keep myself in the squad now.

“I’ll keep training and working hard and we’ll see what happens on Friday.”

The Young Lions host Andorra at AFC Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium on Friday, before taking on Albania in Elbasan on Tuesday.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Blues keeping tabs on former Wimbledon ace Birmingham City are considering a move for former Charlton, Wimbledon and Wigan centre-back Terell Thomas, with the player set to become a free agent this summer. (teamTALK) Photo Sales

2. Championship outfits chasing Salford City striker Cardiff City, Reading and Swansea City are among a number of clubs interested in signing Salford City's Brandon Thomas-Asante this summer. The 23-year-old has nine goals in League Two this season. (The 72) Photo Sales

3. MK Dons to reignite interest in Seasiders star MK Dons are likely to revisit their interest in Blackpool midfielder Ethan Robson this summer. The 25-year-old enjoyed an impressive spell with the club in the first half of the campaign, however was recalled to Bloomfield Road and has only made one appeaerance since. (The 72) Photo Sales

4. Lilywhites defender heads out on loan Preston youngster Teddy Mfuni has joined Witton Albion on loan to gain some experience. The 17-year-old has been with the Lilywhites since U14 level. (PNEFC) Photo Sales