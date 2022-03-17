Here are all of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Hull City caused an upset in the Championship last night as they beat promotion-chasing Coventry City 2-0 in their own backyard.

First half goals from Richard Smallwood and Ryan Longman handed the Tigers the three points, taking them up to 19th in the table.

Shota Arveladze’s side now sit a comfortable 13 points above the relegation zone and look set for another season in England’s second tier.

They will now face Luton Town this weekend, with the Hatters travelling to Yorkshire off the back of a 4-0 win over Preston North End midweek.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Terriers & Boro targeting EFL prospect Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough are among a number of teams eyeing a move for Accrington Stanley attacker Leslie Adekoya. Norwich City and Brighton are also keen on the 17-year-old, who was named on the bench vs Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend. (The 72) Photo Sales

2. Fulham aiming for double Liverpool swoop Fulham are interested in signing Liverpool defenders Joe Gomez and Neco Williams in the summer. The latter is currently enjoying a successful loan spell at Craven Cottage. (The Express) Photo Sales

3. West Brom keen on deals for Magpies duo West Brom boss Steve Bruce is hopeful on reuniting with Newcastle United pair, Dwight Gayle and Sean Longstaff. The latter could leave St. James' Park on a free this summer, while Gayle has struggled for game time with the Magpies. (The Mirror) Photo Sales

4. Ryan Lowe makes admission over loan star Ryan Lowe has admitted he plans to hold talks with Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers over the future of Daniel Iversen. The goalkeeper has been brilliant for Preston North End this season and the club are keen to bring him in on a permanent deal in the summer. (Lancs Live) Photo Sales