Dawson will lead his beloved club out for a third time after Hull found themselves unable to meet the demands of their first choice as new coach, Pedro Martins.

If that is unsettling for the players, it should be outweighed by a first win in six matches over Wigan Athletic, a first goal in five and the first time since the opening day of the season they conceded first without losing. It is down to single-mindedness, according to Dawson.

"They're in a false position in the league," he said of Huddersfield. "If you look at some of the players, they've got some real energy in their team, some real pace and they're a threat at set-pieces.

FOCUS: Hull City caretaker coach Andy Dawson

"They've got players who have been around the top end of the Championship and play-off finals.

"Like any team they've got individuals who can win a game but we've approached it as if it's about us the last two games and our method and mentality and that's what it has to be on Sunday.

"We respect the opposition, that's what you always do in the Championship. If you don't, we all know what can happen.

"We have to show every team respect because every team has strengths and if you don't deal with them, you get hurt. But we have real strengths as well.

"I don't just look throughout our team but the squad and the players who aren't even in the squad, good Championship players so it has to be about us.

"If they've got clarity on their roles and responsibilities and feel confident in what's expected of them in and out of possession, I used to find as a player it gives you less things to think about, you just go out and do it subconsciously.

"We'll be approaching it in exactly the way we've approached the last two, with a positive mindset and a front-foot mentality and the confidence from the other night.

"We know what Huddersfield are, we don't take any game in the Championship lightly.

"We're really looking forward to it, it's a live Sky game and hopefully we can show the same grit, resilience and work-rate we did on Wednesday night."

Another recent trend bucked was that Hull got through the game with no fresh injuries and spirit seem to be on the up thanks to Dawson's straightforward approach.

"We're all human beings, if things go our way we're a little bit brighter, we've got an extra spring in our step and that's human nature," he said.

"The other day I thought as a group every single one of them (showed) it mattered to them, firstly to put a performance in and secondly get the result.

"It's amazing with three points how the mentality can change but they fully deserved that because of the efforts they put in, not just on Wednesday but the previous Friday as well.