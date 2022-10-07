Pedro Martins will not be Hull City's next coach, owner Acun Ilicali reveals

The Tigers had led a very high-profile pursuit of the Portuguese coach, who opened talks on Tuesday about taking the job and sat alongside chairman/owner Acun Ilicali at Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic.

But the Turkish television mogul revealed he has been unable to come to an agreement with Martins.

The first signs that all might not be well came on Thursday when it was announced caretaker coach Andy Dawson would take the pre-match press conference for Sunday's Yorkshire derby at Huddersfield Town.

NO DEAl: Hull City chairman/owner Acun Ilicali and prospective new coach Pedros Martins watch the win over Wigan Athletic

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular former defender will now be in charge for the match itself, something which had looked unlikely on Wednesday night.

Martins went home to Portugal after the game but was expected to meet the players on Friday having apparently reached a verbal agreement for himself and four coaches to join the ambitious Championship club on three-year contracts, only a change of heart on Thursday evening.

"After extensive discussions with Pedro Martins, we have been unable to reach a mutually agreeable position so we have made the decision to cancel negotiations," said Ilicali in a statement. "Pedro is a great coach but we didn’t feel we were able to meet his demands, so we thank him for his interest in Hull City and wish him all the best for the future.

"Our team is in very capable hands with club legend Andy Dawson and we are more than happy with the work he and his team have done in the last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The atmosphere in the stadium on Wednesday made it clear to me that we have a very unified club, and the support given to Andy and the players from the fans was amazing to see.

"With all of the above in mind, Andy will remain in charge of the first team until further notice."