Hull City's appeal explained by globetrotter who counts Jude Bellingham as his best friend

If Saturday's hosts Huddersfield Town are in good spirits after two wins, scoring three in defeat at Southampton and a new manager in Andre Breitenreiter, Hull had their egos massaged in midweek too.

Coming from behind to beat obdurate Rotherham United was good for morale, and equalising as Philogene did helped too. So did belatedly awarding the goal to him after initially being given as an own goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Ohio made his own strides forward with a first strike since joining on loan from Standard Liege.

It is another important step in a fascinating journey for the Dutch-born forward with an English accent who played aged-group football for both countries, plus Manchesters United and City, and RB Leipzig. Vitesse Arnhem, Austria Vienna and Liege followed for the 21 year-old.

You are bound to make some interesting friends along the way, and Ohio counts Real Madrid talisman Jude Bellingham as his best.

"He’s the best player in the world – but to me, he’s just Jude," says Ohio. "He’s been my best mate since we played for England Under-16s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From Birmingham to Dortmund to Madrid, it's been nice to see the growth of him. I’m really proud of him, he’s a superstar.

"WORLD'S BEST": But to Hull City's Noah Ohio, Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham is "just Jude"

"He’s someone to look up to. He gives me advice. He’s at the top of the world, but he’s still so grounded, a humble boy, a normal lad.

"You know it’s possible because your friend’s got there. Everyone’s journey is different.

"He says to stay focused, don’t look left or right, keep going at it. The more focused you are the more success you will get. He’s just really happy for me whenever I do well, just as I am whenever he scores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His text said, ‘Congratulations, good finish’ – but I need a few more goals to catch up with him!"

TIGERS FEAT: Noah Ohio celebrates his first Hull City, Tuesday's winner at Rotherham United

Ohio knows his own mind, so joining Hull is a compliment to a club who have been a bit agitated lately about suggestions they are trying to buy their way into the play-offs.

So why did he join Hull?

"The manager, the style of play and the owners," he says. "It really made a big impression on me to see how involved they are and how involved they want to be with the city.

"The owner comes to every home game and interacts with fans. I think that's important for a city like Hull.