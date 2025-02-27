Hull City's bad luck with injury continues as third player suffers season-ending ACL injury

Eliot Matazo has become the third Hull City player this season to have his campaign ended by an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The 23-year-old Belgian midfielder suffered the problem in the first half of Tuesday's 1-0 Championship defeat at Cardiff City, only his fifth appearance since joining from Monaco in the winter transfer window.

Three days earlier Louie Barry, signed on loan from Aston Villa in the same window, suffered a less serious knee cartilage injury and was sent back to his parent club for treatment.

SEASON OVER: Hull City's Eliot Matazo has injured his anterior cruciate ligaments (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

It was only the winger's fourth Tigers' appearance, although it is hoped he will play again this season.

Barry was signed partly to cover for the absence of wingers Liam Millar and Mohamed Belloumi.