Hull City's bad luck with injury continues as third player suffers season-ending ACL injury
The 23-year-old Belgian midfielder suffered the problem in the first half of Tuesday's 1-0 Championship defeat at Cardiff City, only his fifth appearance since joining from Monaco in the winter transfer window.
Three days earlier Louie Barry, signed on loan from Aston Villa in the same window, suffered a less serious knee cartilage injury and was sent back to his parent club for treatment.
It was only the winger's fourth Tigers' appearance, although it is hoped he will play again this season.
Barry was signed partly to cover for the absence of wingers Liam Millar and Mohamed Belloumi.
In October/November the pair injured their ACLs less than a fortnight apart, having both joined in the summer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.