Hull City’s Championship aims, Doncaster Rovers under Richie Wellens and Slavisa Jokanovich at Sheffield United - FootballTalk Podcast

They start with Hull City’s prospects after being promoted to the second tier and what’s next for Doncaster Rovers after appointing their former midfielder, Richie Wellens, as manager.

Also, they look at what Bradford City must do ahead of next season after finishing 15th this campaign and who is likely to fill the managerial vacancy. They also discuss how will former Watford and Fulham manager, Slavisa will fit in at Sheffield United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finally they look at what Harrogate Town have to do going into next season if they want to improve on the result of their most recent campaign.

.

Have a listen to the podcast by clicking the play symbol above, have a listen and post your own thoughts in the comments section below.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.