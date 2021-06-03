Hull City’s Championship aims, Doncaster Rovers under Richie Wellens and Slavisa Jokanovich at Sheffield United - FootballTalk Podcast

They start with Hull City’s prospects after being promoted to the second tier and what’s next for Doncaster Rovers after appointing their former midfielder, Richie Wellens, as manager.
Also, they look at what Bradford City must do ahead of next season after finishing 15th this campaign and who is likely to fill the managerial vacancy. They also discuss how will former Watford and Fulham manager, Slavisa will fit in at Sheffield United.
Finally they look at what Harrogate Town have to do going into next season if they want to improve on the result of their most recent campaign.
Have a listen to the podcast by clicking the play symbol above, have a listen and post your own thoughts in the comments section below.
You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click HERE to subscribe.