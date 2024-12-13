Hull City's Chris Bedia on luck, hard work and Ruben Selles' instant impact

Ask Chris Bedia the difference between former Hull City coach Tim Walter and his successor Ruben Selles and you get a long pause, a funny look and an "Ooh la la!"

As usual after a manager is sacked, the problems of Walter’s tenure are becoming ever clearer but Bedia is happier singing Selles’ praises having got him off to a good start with "the luckiest goal of my life".

The striker put Hull in front at home to Watford on Wednesday when Marvin Mehlem ran onto Mason Burstow's deflected cross and shot in off his body. Unfortunately Rocco Vata's much cleaner strike ensured Hull would have to settle for a 1-1 draw but for a team who had lost their last six, it was still progress.

"It's better to take one point than nothing," reflected Ivorian Bedia.

"We are going in the right direction and we will continue to work to win the next game."

That was the feeling from Selles' first game, with Hull outplayed in the first 45 but worthy of a win for their improvement in the second. It came on the back of just two training sessions with the new coach.

"We changed the pressing a bit and worked more tactically for the two days – when you have the ball, when you don't have the ball, when you're lower, when you're higher (up the pitch). We only worked tactically because we didn't have time to do everything.

"It's a lot of information but I try to understand everything. Sometimes they speak too fast and I just don't understand so I just try to be close to Coyley (Lewie Coyle) and he tells me (what has been said)."

LUCKY STRIKE: Hull City centre-forward Chris Bedia

Coyle's importance has come to the fore since Walter' sacking.

"The atmosphere in the dressing room was a little bit difficult before but now it's better,” said Bedia. “Everyone's speaking to everyone and trying to help.

"The captain, Coyley, spoke with everyone and just said everything in the last few weeks was difficult but don't try to think about this because it's a new day, a new game. We can play better than the last game, we can take confidence and all the team can progress a little bit every day and try to win because we need to win.

"Football's like life. Sometimes you have difficult times, sometimes you have good times, sometimes you are lucky, sometimes you are not.

"We learn and try not to make the same mistakes again.

"It was more risky (under Walter) in the game in general – for the defenders, for the goalkeepers – than we play now."

And Bedia was pleased to play his part after coming off the bench.

"I think it's the luckiest goal I've had in my life!" he smiled. "He shot at me and the ball went into the goal. I'll take it!

"It's good for the team because I think of the team first and if you work for the team you will get a chance, or a lucky goal like this.

"It's good to be lucky sometimes. I hope there's more coming because the last few weeks have not been easy. It's a good team, a very good group and bottom of the table is not our place.

"It's good to play for Hull City because the fans are always there and they support us all the time.