Hull City's England under-20 keeper Harvey Cartwright signs new long-term deal

The highly-rated young custodian, who has made two first-team appearances for City this year alongside his debut for the Three Lions U20 side, had enjoyed a memorable 2022 thus far and has been further rewarded by way of a new long-term contract.

He has signed a new four-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

Cartwright said: "It is a huge honour to get another contract extension on top on what I am (already) on after such a good year. I am really pleased.

"I am not too fussed about the contract side (terms), I just want to keep playing football.

"The new owners are really ambitious and to give me another contract shows I am in their future plans and it excites me to know that the owner and people on the board trust me.

"It is a massive step forward to be rewarded with another contract after such a great year. They did not have to give me a new contract as I still had two years left.

"They could have kept me on what I am on now. It shows that they did want to reward me after the hard work I have done this year."

Matt Ingram remains on City's books as a senior goalkeeping option with the club also seeking to bring back loanee Nathan Baxter to East Yorkshire next term, although Hull are waiting for clarity regarding to ownership situation at Baxter's parent club Chelsea.

The likelihood for Cartwright could well be that a loan move might be in the offing.

He continued: "It is definitely a consideration. Although whether they will happen, I don't know. I am open to anything in terms of where I want to play first-team football.