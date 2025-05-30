Hull City's expected next coach set for weekend farewell after 'agreeing terms' on move

Sergej Jakirovic has "agreed in principle" to become Hull City's next manager, according to a Turkish news agency.

Hull owner/chairman Acun Ilicali had been aiming to tie up his new manager this week, but Jakirovic is expected to take charge of Turkish Super Lig club Kayserispor for one last time at Samsunspor in their final game of the season before joining the Tigers.

It will complete a brief but successful stint in Turkey for the Bosnian, who only joined from in January.

The 48-year-old inherited a team in the relegation zone and won half of his 16 matches in charge.

They scored 23 goals and conceded 18, playing out a 3-3 draw at the home of Fenerbahce, where Ilicali is a vice-president.

Currently 12th in the table, Kayserispor can finish anywhere between eight and 15th depending on final-day results, but are guaranteed top-flight football next season.

Ilicali's expectation of his Hull coaches is that they deliver top-10 Championship finished with an entertaining brand of football, and the second part of the equation is perhaps equally important. Liam Rosenior was sacked at the end of 2023-24 after leading the Tigers to seventh with football which was too patient for their Turkish owner.

Twelve months later, Ruben Selles was sacked principally for result, taking a team who were bottom of the table after he succeeded Tim Walter in December and leading them to safety on goal difference with form which was the 14th best in the division at that time.

"TERMS AGTREED": Sergej Jakirovic is thought to be on the verge of joining Hull City (Image: Aziz Karimov/Getty Images)

One might have expected allowances for the state of the team he inherited and the injury problems suffered, but Ilicali emphasised results more than his pragmatic football in explaining the Spaniard's dismissal to the BBC.

Jakirovic's season started at Dinamo Zagreb, where he qualified for the new expanded Champions League group phase but was sacked two days after the team n the first league phase match, however, the team suffered its heaviest defeat, 9–2 defeat against Bayern Munich.

Turkish news agency DHA are reporting Jakirovic will be paid £2m per year, but the length of contract is not mentioned.

Dinamo qualified for the Champions League by winning the double in Croatia. In 2021-22 he won the Bosnian league with his hometown team Zrinjski Mostar.

SACKED: Ruben Selles (Image Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The former defender of defensive midfielder started his career in Croatia with Sesvete and Gorica, and has managed Sloevinian side Maribor, as well as Rijeka in Croatia.