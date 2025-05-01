Hull City's fitness boost and Ruben Selles on how he will approach do-or-die Championship game

John Egan will be fit for Hull City's decisive final match of the Championship season, but Regan Slater will miss out as feared.

The centre-back suffered back spasms in the first half of the Tigers' 1-0 defeat to Derby County, but has recovered in time to play his part at Portsmouth.

Hull go into that game in the relegation zone but knowing that because Stoke City are at Derby, a win will keep them in the division for another season.

But there could be a situation where a draw may be enough, so Selles will be kept abreast of events elsewhere. The Spaniard says he will not relying on that if the margins are too fine.

"I will be aware," he said. "Someone is going to be aware and is going to inform me if something big changes.

"The only mistake I don't want to make is being level and we're up on goal difference then speculating to keep the result and then at the end they equalise or we concede in the last minute.

"But I need to be aware. I think that's he responsible thing to do."

Egan's experience will be welcome in such an important game.

"John has been able to train and he's recovered from the back problem he had in the game," said Selles. "Regan unfortunately will not be available, he will be some weeks. Hopefully he will be available for the first day of pre-season.

"He twisted his ankle, nothing very major demanding surgery but it's going to keep him in a boot for at least a couple of weeks and then he's going to modify his off-season."

Selles dismissed the idea o fusing injury-racked forward Dogun Sinik who is back in training but too short of match fitness to be considered."

Luton Town are at West Bromwich Albion, Preston North End at a Bristol City team still needing to cement their place in the play-offs. Both have a point more than Hull.