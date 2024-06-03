Hull City's head of recruitment moves on as new coach prepares to take over
It means a major change at the top of the Championship club, who appointed German Tim Walter as head coach last week.
He will speak to the media on Tuesday but does not officially start his job until July 1.
Darnbrough will be doing the same job for Stoke that he did for the Tigers for the past seven years.
Hull's owners are far more involved in player recruitment than their predecessors the Allam family were, so it remains to be seen how Darnbrough will be replaced.
Hull have built good relationships with leading Premier League clubs in recent seasons, loaning Liam Delap from Manchester City and Fabio Carvalho and Tyler Morton from Liverpool in 2023-24.
Before Hull, Darnbrough worked for Norwich City, Burnley and West Bromwich Albion.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.