Hull City’s Jaden Philogene has won the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for November.

The 21-year-old is enjoying a stellar campaign in the second tier, having joined the Tigers from Aston Villa in the summer. He has notched on six occasions in the league this term and one of his strikes has been recognised with a gong.

Philogene’s skilful backheel finish in the 4-1 win over Rotherham United on November 28 has been crowned the month’s best goal. He said: “It’s the best goal I’ve scored – and the cheekiest.

"Jason (Lokilo) crossed the ball, it hits the defender, I took a quick look and saw an opening through the defender’s legs. I prefer the cheeky goals to the long-range ones.

"It’s a good achievement to win an award for the whole of the Championship. I’ve been playing with a lot of confidence and the style of football suits me – it helps get the best out of me.”

Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman added: “There were some cracking goals across the Championship in November, but Jaden Philogene’s stood out for a number of reasons.

“While spectacular, you see a lot of long ranger strikes throughout the course of the season. A backheel goal is a rare find, and Jaden’s elegant finish was a genius display of improvisation and technique.”